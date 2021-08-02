A 48-year-old man is accused of driving his truck into a gate at his home early Sunday, injuring his partner in the process, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a crash around 2:36 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wisteria Street. The 911 caller told police his partner ran him over and was then running his car into their house.
911 dispatchers told officers both men had been drinking and the suspect left the home in his truck.
Police learned from the caller that the two were on their way home from a party when they began to argue. The caller reported he got out of the truck once they were home and he went into the property by getting past their gate that blocks access to the driveway.
The suspect allegedly accelerated forward, striking the gate and caller. The report says the caller fell back and struck his head in two places.
As police arrived, the suspect left in his truck but police were able to locate him and stop him at the intersection of South Bonnie Brae Street and Interstate 35E. Officers determined he was intoxicated.
According to the report, the suspect first claimed he had four to five beers, then later said he drank six to seven. At the jail, he allegedly gave multiple stories of the night’s events. In one version, he admitted to using his truck to push the gate open and in another he denied doing so.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
600 block of North Interstate 35E — A man who took an extra meal without permission at Salvation Army of Denton was given a criminal trespass warning Saturday and returned Sunday, according to a police report.
Police responded around 3:08 p.m. and found a 23-year-old man who matched the description the caller gave. He alleged he didn’t remember being criminally trespassed the day before.
Officers confirmed the suspect had been given a warning and the employee said they did want to prosecute. The man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
2300 block of Stella Street — Police arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly bit his pregnant girlfriend twice Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with a man who appeared intoxicated when they arrived at the Eagle Manor Apartments around 2:35 p.m. Sunday. The report says he had a hard time answering questions but eventually told them he’d been in an argument with his girlfriend.
He claimed the argument was only verbal and that it had been going on since Saturday night. According to the report, he admitted to drinking earlier in the day.
Police spoke with his girlfriend who said he bit her twice — once on the neck and once on her arm. Officers saw two visible bite marks on both spots, which she said hurt.
The man was arrested and charged with assault of a pregnant person.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 355 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.