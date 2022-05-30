Denton police arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly destroyed property and spit at an officer at Kroger on South Loop 288, according to the police report. A witness told police the man threw bananas at store employees.
At about 7:05 a.m., Sunday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at the grocery store in the 1700 block of South Loop 288. The caller told officers that a man was cursing at customers and throwing trash cans, according to the report.
Officers arrived and located the man outside the store. He was yelling and throwing his hands up in the air and refused to listen to officers’ commands, according to police.
Officers also reported the suspect spit at an officer and said derogatory slurs to her.
Officers spoke with a witness who said the man had thrown bananas at employees, according to the report.
Store employees told police the man destroyed numerous vases and plants, as well as other property. The estimated damage is around $1,000, according to the report.
The man was placed under arrest on a criminal mischief charge and was also charged with harassment of a public servant for intentionally spitting on an officer.
Other reports
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 48-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence with a child passenger and for leaving her three children unattended at a Buc-ee’s gas station, according to a police report.
At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a public intoxication call. A caller stated that a woman was intoxicated and walking around in the middle of the street. The caller told police the woman had been driving and making wrong turns.
According to the report, the caller had knowledge that the woman had been drinking beer and taking several alcoholic shots. The caller told police the woman had too much to drink.
Officers located the woman in the area underneath the interstate overpass. She admitted to drinking earlier in the night, according to the report, and had left her vehicle at Buc-ee’s.
According to the report, officers located the vehicle with three juveniles inside at a Buc-ee’s gas pump. According to the report, there were no car seats in the vehicle, and officers located sealed bottles of alcohol.
The woman was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence with child passengers and charged for abandoning her three children, according to the report.
The report does not state whether the children were transferred to Child Protective Services or a family member.
500 block of West University Drive — At around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a terroristic threat call at the Kroger in the area.
The caller told police a homeless man had threatened a male with a knife, according to the report. The suspect then left the area, and there were no injuries.
According to the report, officers determined no knife was displayed by the man. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.