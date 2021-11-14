A 30-year-old man was arrested on four charges Saturday night after he allegedly got upset over being denied a hotel room, crashed his car into the building and reported to police that an unknown carjacker did it, according to a police report.
The incident was reported first by the man and then by an employee at the hotel, located in the 600 block of North Interstate 35E. At about 7:50 p.m., he reported he had just been robbed by an unknown man, who removed him from his vehicle and took off with it, crashing it into the motel lobby. But the report states that an employee called police shortly after, saying the man who just called had actually tried to run over two people in the crash.
Police arrived at the hotel and found the vehicle inside. They determined the man in question had not been robbed at all, the report states, and instead had become upset because he was told the hotel had no space for him. He allegedly then proceeded to purposely drive his car toward a security guard and employee, hitting both of them and continuing to drive through the front wall and into the lobby.
The report alleges that after the crash, the man got out of his car, went around a corner and called 911 to issue his false report of the incident.
Neither the guard nor the employee was seriously injured in the crash. Officers conducted a sobriety test on the man and reported that they found clues of intoxication.
He was arrested on four charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, and one count of driving while intoxicated.
Other reports
2000 block of Berry Down Lane — A woman called police Saturday morning to report her downstairs apartment neighbor set off a firework in front of her door, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 8:13 a.m. and learned a neighbor caught the incident on video, which showed the suspect was a man who lives downstairs from the woman. Officers spoke to the neighbors, who initially denied any involvement, although a man came out and allegedly admitted to throwing the firework.
The report states the man told officers he shouldn’t have thrown the firework but that he did it because the woman was making “malicious” noise violations. Officers attempted to contact the apartment complex but the office wasn’t yet open, the report states, and the man was not arrested or issued a citation. An investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Retama Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly ran from officers following a disturbance at a house, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at a residence at about 9:41 a.m. after a caller reported a domestic disturbance happening at the location. A woman knocked on the door when they arrived and the man proceeded to run out of the back door, the report states. Police pursued him on foot and told him to stop, though they lost sight of him.
The report states officers established a perimeter and found the man hiding between two nearby houses. They spoke to the woman, who said the man has a history of assaulting her, although the report did not specify their relationship. He was arrested on a charge of evading arrest or detention, and officers additionally learned he had an active warrant for a charge of driving while intoxicated from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made 19 arrests.