A 40-year-old man was arrested for possessing numerous fraudulent identifications and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to a police report.
At about 1:01 a.m. Friday, officers were patrolling the 1100 block of West University Drive. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in a 40 mph zone, according to the report.
Officers observed the man quickly changing lanes before coming to a stop in a parking lot in the 300 block of West University Drive.
The driver exited his vehicle quickly and walked in the direction of the officers, according to the report. Officers had the man lay on the ground due to the way he approached officers, the report said. Officers also saw two additional people inside the vehicle, according to the report.
The man told officers that he only had marijuana inside his vehicle. According to the report, officers searched the vehicle and located several items of identification information that did not belong to anybody in the vehicle.
Officers also located a transparent baggie with a crystal-like substance underneath the vehicle’s driver’s seat, which was identified as methamphetamine, according to the report.
Officers charged the man with one count of possession of a controlled substance and for having items related to fraudulent ID, according to the report.
The report does not state whether officers located the marijuana or whether either of the two passengers were charged.
Other reports
1500 block of Dallas Drive — A 30-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 1:06 a.m. Friday, officers observed a white pickup traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Bell Avenue and Hickory Street.
According to the report, officers caught up to the vehicle and observed the vehicle swerving and striking a concrete median.
Officers stopped the man at a RaceTrac in the 1500 block of Dallas Drive, the report said.
The man could not explain why he hit the median, and officers observed he had red, watery eyes. Officers could also smell alcohol, according to the report.
The man told police he was coming from a local brewery where he had consumed around three or four beers. According to the report, the man told police he had started drinking at about 10 p.m. and had his last drink at about 1:00 a.m., just a few minutes before officers stopped him.
The man also believed the current time to be around 2 a.m. when the actual time was about 1:00 a.m., according to the report.
The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to the report.
1400 block of Teasley Lane — At about 9:12 a.m. Friday, a woman told police she noticed a screw set up behind her car tire and felt it was placed there intentionally for her to run over, according to a police report.
The woman also stated that there were some scratches on her vehicle. There was no estimate on the damage, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 391 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.