A 35-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly broke a fire extinguisher and a hand sanitizer device at LSA Burger Co., then proceeded to block vehicles while pretending to direct traffic on Oak Street, according to a police report.
At about 1:17 p.m., officers arrived at the 200 block of West Hickory Street, following reports that the man was causing a disturbance in the area. They saw the man walking away from a downtown business and multiple witnesses got their attention.
Police spoke to a manager at LSA, who said the man entered the business, got upset and punched a hand sanitization device, breaking it. He then allegedly grabbed a fire extinguisher and slammed it on the ground, rupturing it and causing it to spray all over the restaurant. The manager said the man left shortly before officers arrived, adding the restaurant would need to temporarily close to clean up the mess, with equipment replacement costs estimated at about $180.
Officers were told by another witness that the man pushed someone to the ground outside Cartwright’s Ranch House on the Elm Street side of the Square. The report states police found the suspect standing in a crosswalk in the 100 block of West Oak Street, just west of Elm, blocking vehicles while pretending to direct traffic. They reported he was “standing in the left lane and dancing around while motioning with his arms as if he was providing traffic control.”
Police detained the man and noted his eyes were red and glassy. The report states he didn’t comply with sobriety tests, and he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and obstructing a roadway.
Other reports
1700 block of South Loop 288 — A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly refused to leave a Walgreens and threatened to show staff his genitals, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 10:32 p.m. and found the man in the restroom, after an employee called wanting him criminally trespassed. The report states he was unable or unwilling to answer questions while walking around the bathroom aimlessly and speaking “nonsensical phrases.” At one point, he allegedly hit a wall with his fist.
When the man was asked for identification, he gave an officer his wallet, which allegedly had a small plastic bag in plain view, containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine. He was arrested on charges of non-alcohol public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, between 4 and 200 grams. He was also criminally trespassed from the Walgreens location.
1100 block of Bernard Street — A man called police Sunday morning to report he was hit by a car following a fight with another man, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 1:20 a.m. and spoke to the man, who said he saw the other man reach into a vehicle and approached him to learn about his intentions. A physical fight started, and at some point, that other man got into a car and hit him with it.
The victim said his hand was injured in the incident. An investigation is ongoing for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 295 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.