A 22-year-old barricaded himself in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Sunday before eventually exiting through the attic and entering her neighbor’s bedroom where a child was sleeping, according to a Denton police report.
At about 11:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Avenue B. The report states a man was violating the conditions of his bond in a family violence case by entering the apartment of his ex-girlfriend.
When police arrived, they located the 22-year-old, who was wearing a hoodie pulled over his head with a mask covering his face. He was allegedly holding a knife in his hand, the report states.
Detectives, negotiators and SWAT were called to the scene to assist in removing the man from the residence. They spent several hours trying to speak with him but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
At about 3:15 a.m., police heard what sounded like someone attempting to get over the back fence from a neighboring apartment, according to the report. As detectives were working to obtain search and arrest warrants, the man had gained access from his ex-girlfriend’s apartment to the neighboring apartment through the attic, according to the report.
The report states he had exited through the neighbor’s back sliding glass door and was standing on their back porch when police noticed him. Police identified themselves and told him to stay where he was, but the report states he continued to jump over the apartment’s fence.
An officer jumped over the fence, where the man had fallen to the ground, and was able to place him in handcuffs. By that time, detectives had obtained an arrest warrant and he was arrested for violating his bond.
Police spoke with the neighbor who, according to the report, was visibly upset because her child was sleeping in the bedroom a few feet from where the man was able to enter the apartment via the attic. She said she wanted to press charges against him for criminal trespass.
He was charged with criminal trespass, evading arrest or detention and violation of bond/protective order.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A man who had been causing problems "all night," according to what several passersby told police, was arrested early Sunday after he got into a fight with another man and allegedly slapped him, a police report states.
At about 2:04 a.m., police were patrolling in the Fry Street area when they were approached by someone who said two people were about to fight. Police walked around the corner and saw a group of men yelling and cursing at each other in front of a bar, the report states.
Police approached a 29-year-old man first as he appeared to be upset at the other man, according to the report, and physically separated them. The other man said the 29-year-old physically assaulted him and he wanted to press charges.
He didn’t elaborate on what the argument was over, but he said the 29-year-old slapped him with an open hand outside the bar.
As police spoke with the other man, the report states the 29-year-old got into a vehicle and sat in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was not running, according to the report, but the headlights were on.
Police approached the vehicle and asked him to get out, and he complied. The report states police could smell a moderate odor of alcohol from his breath and he had red, bloodshot eyes. He said he was going to go home.
During the investigation, several people walked up to police, pointed at the 29-year-old, and said he had been causing problems all night. The report states that as police continued speaking with him, he began yelling for no reason and refused to answer questions.
He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail without incident. As of Monday afternoon, he had been charged with alcohol public intoxication and not assault by contact.
The report states police attempted to get the 29-year-old’s version of the alleged assault at the jail. He said he slapped the other man because he had pushed a woman and he would also like to press charges. The incident is still under investigation.
West Hickory Street and North Carroll Boulevard — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles Sunday in which no injuries or damage was reported, according to a police report.
At about 4:26 p.m., police were dispatched to a shots heard call. Several callers said they heard gunshots and one caller said they saw a vehicle shooting at another vehicle as it headed west on West Congress Street.
Police arrived and located expended shell casings at Denton and West Oak streets. They spoke with several people in the area at the time and are working to obtain surveillance footage from residents and businesses that may have captured the incident.
There were no reported injuries or property damage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 294 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.