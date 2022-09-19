Blotter
DRC

A 22-year-old barricaded himself in his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Sunday before eventually exiting through the attic and entering her neighbor’s bedroom where a child was sleeping, according to a Denton police report.

At about 11:05 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Avenue B. The report states a man was violating the conditions of his bond in a family violence case by entering the apartment of his ex-girlfriend.

