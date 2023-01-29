Officers were able to locate a stolen backpack that contained a laptop and tablet that a 29-year-old man allegedly took from inside a woman’s vehicle, leading to his arrest, according to a police report.
At about 9:29 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Hickory Street to respond to a burglary report. A woman told police she had gone inside a store for a moment and returned to find her backpack missing from her vehicle, and her Apple MacBook and iPad were inside the backpack.
Officers reviewed security footage, which showed a man on a bicycle taking the backpack from the woman’s vehicle after she walked into the store.
According to the report, the woman was able to use Apple's tracking system to locate her devices at an address in the 1000 block of Panhandle Street.
Officers went to the location, and a 29-year-old man opened the door. Officers asked him about the stolen backpack, but he said he was unaware of the stolen items.
The man finally told police he may have seen the backpack when he returned home from riding his bike in the morning.
According to the report, officers could see a backpack at the front door that matched the victim’s description of her white backpack. Officers told the man he was being detained and saw a bicycle lying on the ground near the residence that was similar to the one shown on the security footage.
Officers then took the backpack back to the store where the incident had occurred, and the woman typed in her passcodes into the devices and verified that the computer and tablet belonged to her.
Upon reviewing the footage again, officers saw that the person in the video was wearing the same colors of clothing as the man they questioned and detained.
The woman said her key fob was missing from the backpack, and officers were able to locate it on the front porch of the suspect's residence. She was able to recover all of her missing items.
The man was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle.
Other reports
500 block of North Locust Street — The Denton Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday at a building where crews started defensive operations due to heavy fire and hoarding conditions, according to a Facebook post from the department. The post said the building was "a known location for persons experiencing homelessness." By about 6 p.m., the fire was under control.
Battalion Chief David Boots said there were no injuries, and it will take a while to search the structure because of hoarding conditions inside.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — Security footage showed a man break into an office building, where he attempted to break into a safe and took several speakers, according to a police report.
At about 3:32 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a burglary after a security company told police they were actively watching cameras at the building and could see a person trying to break in.
Officers arrived at the building and found an unlocked back door, and cleared the building with no one inside.
The footage showed someone attempting to break into the back door and then entering the office. The video footage also shows a person unsuccessfully trying to break into a safe.
The suspect took a speaker that belonged to an employee valued at $79 and two other speakers that belonged to the business, valued at $30 each.
The damage to the safe will cost an estimated $1,000 to repair, and damage to the door and frame will cost about $750 total. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
