Blotter
DRC

Officers were able to locate a stolen backpack that contained a laptop and tablet that a 29-year-old man allegedly took from inside a woman’s vehicle, leading to his arrest, according to a police report.

At about 9:29 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Hickory Street to respond to a burglary report. A woman told police she had gone inside a store for a moment and returned to find her backpack missing from her vehicle, and her Apple MacBook and iPad were inside the backpack.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0