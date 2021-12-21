A man trying to get to his hotel room early Monday told police another man attacked him and stole his car, according to a police report.
The victim said the unknown man approached him in the parking lot of a hotel in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive and asked for a drink of water. The report says the man kept pestering the hotel guest for water and then attacked.
The victim told officers with the Denton Police Department, who responded around 2:05 a.m., that his assailant punched him repeatedly, took a small amount of cash from his pocket and stole his car.
He reported the other man was able to steal his silver Lincoln after taking his keys. He told police he had numerous valuables in his car.
The robbery is still under investigation.
1900 block of Lakepointe Drive — A 36-year-old man who allegedly stole a gun over the weekend was arrested Monday in Lewisville, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police on Saturday that someone broke into his truck while it was parked in the 600 block of West University sometime before 6:59 p.m. The report says one of the doors was damaged, and it looked like someone damaged the door lock to get inside.
The owner reported $150 and a handgun were stolen from the center console. Police found the suspect Saturday and arrested him on one count of theft of a firearm.
1100 block of Dallas Drive — A 40-year-old man has been charged with three crimes related to sexually abusing children, according to a police report.
The incidents were first reported in November but happened before then. The man is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child, exposure.
He was arrested and taken to the Denton City Jail. A Denton police spokesperson, reading from reports, said the incidents appeared to have happened years ago.
1300 block of West Oak Street — A woman who lost her keys left her apartment door open and came home to find some of her things missing, according to a police report.
Police responded to the burglary around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
