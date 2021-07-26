A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department a man threw chairs at him Sunday afternoon outside the Panera Bread location off Brinker Road, according to a police report.
Police arrested a man described as the assailant, but he hadn’t been charged in connection with the assault by Monday afternoon. When officers spoke with the 36-year-old man, they learned he had two outstanding warrants for criminal trespass from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and arrested him on those warrants.
The caller told police he was sitting at the outdoor patio at Panera, 1601 Brinker Road, when the other man came up and started throwing patio chairs at him. The caller reported the assault was completely unprovoked and that the two men didn’t exchange any words or gestures prior.
The caller had several small cuts on his hand and said he felt pain from the incident, according to the report.
The report says a witness to the incident confirmed the other man threw chairs at the caller. Police found the man behind Walmart, which is adjacent to Panera Bread, and confirmed he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
According to the report, the man who was arrested claimed the caller was the one who started throwing chairs at him.
He was arrested on the warrants, and police are still investigating the assault.
Other reports
200 block of West Hickory Street — Police arrested a man they allege was fighting people outside Luxor Hookah & Sports Bar early Sunday.
Officers were near the bar around 2:35 a.m. speaking with other people when they heard a commotion toward the front of the building. The report says they ran to a group after seeing a man shove a woman. They later learned the two are in a relationship, but the report didn’t delve further into that incident.
The 27-year-old man allegedly refused multiple orders to put his hands behind his back when police tried to detain him. The report says he then “refused to carry his own body weight” and allegedly told police it was their job to get him into the squad car once they were able to handcuff him.
He was charged with disorderly conduct, fighting in public and resisting arrest.
1100 block of Oakwood Drive — A 32-year-old man who was trespassed from a home last year was accused of being on the property Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says police have been dispatched to the home several times in the past in reference to a criminal trespass regarding this same man. Callers have reported he keeps coming over and getting someone to allow him inside and that once he’s caught, he flees before police arrive.
After being dispatched around 1:32 p.m., police went to the home and saw the suspect coming out of the wooded area behind the residence. According to the report, the man turned around and started walking away when he saw officers.
Police confirmed the criminal trespass notice was still active. The suspect denied ever going to the residence. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 21 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.