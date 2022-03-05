A 34-year-old man was arrested Friday morning on a warrant for a February incident in which he allegedly punched his 66-year-old ex-stepfather in the face, according to a police report.
At about 10:49 a.m., officers arrived at the 300 block of Ridgecrest Circle after an anonymous caller reported the man was in the area and was possibly in violation of a protective order. The report makes no further mention of that order, but officers located the man and arrested him due to two arrest warrants.
One of those warrants was for criminal mischief from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the report states. The other was from the Denton Police Department, for injury to elderly person with intentional bodily injury. That incident took place Feb. 10. The man allegedly went to his 66-year-old ex-stepfather’s residence to pick up his belongings, at which point he approached the elderly man and punched him in the face.
The man’s ex-stepfather reported the incident and said he wanted to press charges, the report states, though the man had left the residence by the time officers arrived. Friday, he was arrested on that arrest warrant as well as the criminal mischief warrant.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 34-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges Friday evening after he allegedly carried merchandise out of Walmart and gave officers a false name and birthday, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the store at about 4:43 p.m. after employees reported the man was carrying two backpacks and tried to leave through a fire exit, setting off the fire alarm before he walked through the store and exited through the front door instead. Employees told officers he put a bag inside one of his backpacks, the report states, and that they saw him enter the nearby Panera Bread restaurant.
Police found the man inside the restaurant and he denied taking anything from the grocery store. He said he had no identification on him and provided a name and birthday instead, though officers were unable to find any matching information. Officers found a bag similar to the one described by employees and reviewed security footage that allegedly showed him remove the tag and place the bag in his backpack.
Employees wanted the man to be trespassed and additionally wanted to press charges for the theft, valued at about $45 of merchandise, the report states. Because the man allegedly continued not to provide valid identification, he was arrested, and once at the city jail, officers learned he had given them a different first name and birthday. He had an active arrest warrant out of Rains County for criminal trespass.
Because the man had an active arrest warrant, he was additionally charged with failure to identify fugitive from justice. Police also found three credit cards that didn’t belong to him, and additionally charged him with fraudulent use or possession of identifying items. He was also cited for theft under $100.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A woman’s stolen vehicle was recovered from Mesquite Friday morning, according to a police report.
The woman called police at about 10:13 a.m. to report her stolen vehicle was tracked at a location in Mesquite. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied and confirmed it stolen out of the Mesquite Police Department. It was towed, the report states, and the woman was told where it could be recovered.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 375 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.