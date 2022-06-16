A 30-year-old man who was arrested for attempted burglary Wednesday said he opened the kitchen window by accident, according to a police report.
At about 7:44 p.m., police responded to a call about a burglary in progress in the 300 block of Normal Street. The caller said he was in his apartment when he saw a man walk past his window and stop at another window to the kitchen.
He said he watched the man pull back the window screen, then start to slide the window open. The caller yelled and the man ran off, he said.
Denton police arrived on the scene to find two University of North Texas Police Department officers, who said they had seen a man in the 1600 block of West Oak Street fitting the suspect’s description.
Denton police searched that area and found a man matching the description walking down some stairs of an apartment complex. Police asked the man where he was coming from and he said he was visiting a friend and gave an apartment number.
Police spoke with the resident of that apartment, who said the man knocked on her door and she was scared because she didn’t know him.
When asked about the alleged burglary, the man admitted to being at the location, according to the report. But he said he might have tripped and grabbed at the window, accidentally causing it to open.
Police arrested the man and charged him with burglary of a habitation attempted burglary and he was transported to the city jail.
Other reports
1700 block of South Loop 288 — A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he played with his genitals in front of customers at a business, according to a police report.
At about 11:17 a.m., police responded to a call from an employee who said there was a man who made lewd gestures facing the glass front of the business before walking away. The caller said the man had been there the previous day masturbating in front of the store.
The man allegedly paced in front of the glass Wednesday and used his hands to play with his genitals. The caller said he was masturbating outside of his pants. Multiple customers saw and it disrupted the business, the caller said.
Upon arrival, the caller provided police with a photo of the man. In the 1500 block of South Loop 288, the employees of another business told police the man was in the restroom.
Police found the man in the restroom. He allegedly denied being at the initial business and he denied exposing himself or making any lewd gestures.
Police believe he intentionally or knowingly made an offensive gesture or display in a public place, breaching the peace, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct: offensive gesture/display in a public place, and he was transported to the city jail.
300 block of North Loop 288 — Two neighbors gave conflicting accounts of who pulled a knife on whom when they ran into each other at a store Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 10:49 a.m., police responded to a call about a person with a bladed tool. The caller said his neighbor — with whom he’d had issues in the past — brushed his chin with a bladed tool. The caller said the neighbor was an employee at the location.
The caller said the neighbor approached his vehicle and threatened him. He said the neighbor slashed at him and brushed him with some sort of bladed tool. The caller had no visible injuries on him, according to the report.
The neighbor said the caller was the one who pulled out a knife and opened it. The caller had a knife but said he did not display it during the altercation. Police determined the neighbor was in possession of a bladed tool, according to the report.
The neighbor was issued a criminal trespass notice from the area upon the request of someone. The report does not mention whether police confirmed the neighbor’s employment status at the business or if the notice came from his current or previous place of employment or somewhere else in the area, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.