A 41-year-old man was arrested for returning to a house with a known criminal trespass citation in the 3500 block of Crisoforo Drive, according to a police report. The report states the man left a dent in the garage door of the homeowner’s home.
At about 12:43 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched for a disturbance call. A woman told officers that a male was allegedly banging on the doors of her home. The woman told police the man had previously been cited for criminally trespassing in the location in April.
The woman told police she heard knocking on the door, saw the man and told him that he could not be at the location and to leave, according to the report. The woman said the man then began pounding on doors and windows yelling at her to let him.
The woman said she heard banging on the garage door and saw him kicking the garage door leaving a large dent, according to the report. Officers confirmed that there was a dent in the garage door.
When officers arrived, they saw the man stepping off the property and approached him. The man immediately laid down in the street and placed his hands behind his back, according to the report. The man told police that he had been cited for criminal trespass at the location.
According to the report, officers were able to determine the man’s citation. The woman said that the man also damaged the garage door during the first incident. The woman said the repairs would cost an estimated $800.
The man was arrested for returning to the location with a known criminal citation and for criminal mischief.
Other reports
900 block of Hickory Street — A 20-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence as a minor, according to a police report.
At about 1:36 a.m. Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving with its headlights off. Officers spoke to the driver who admitted consuming two alcoholic drinks at a bar nearby. Officers then learned that the driver was under the age of 21 and possessed a fake driver’s license, according to the report.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence as a minor, according to a report.
3000 block of Heritage Trail — A woman reported several items in her vehicle were stolen, according to a report.
At about 8:47 a.m. Friday, the woman told officers that her vehicle was parked inside her garage. The woman said she left her vehicle and the garage door unlocked. She believes a person snuck inside the garage at about 8 a.m. The items stolen were an estimated $390 in value.
The woman then told police later in the day that she found a small marijuana joint inside the vehicle and said she believed it belonged to whoever burglarized her garage, according to the report.
The woman said she is still reviewing the camera footage. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 378 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.