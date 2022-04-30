A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sleeping inside a person’s vehicle at a parking garage in the 1200 block of West Oak Street, according to a police report.
At around 3:11 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area where the caller said that an unconscious man was inside his vehicle. Officers arrived and encountered the caller standing near his vehicle. According to the report, the caller told officers he left his vehicle unlocked and when he returned to his vehicle he found a unconscious man inside the vehicle.
Officers woke the male suspect up and asked what he was doing inside the vehicle. The man claimed that the vehicle belonged to his friend. Officers asked who his friend was, and the man could not give officers an answer, according to the report.
Officers smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the man. The man stood up, exited the vehicle and was swinging back and forth, according to the report. The man admitted to drinking with friends at nearby bars. According to the report, the man was unable to tell officers where he was at the current moment.
The report states that the man did not know the vehicle owner. The male suspect was arrested for public intoxication along with two outstanding warrants, according to the report.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — At around 4:00 a.m. Friday, officers observed a vehicle driving the wrong way on a one-way street on West Hickory. Officers observed the driver and used flashlights to illuminate a white Camaro vehicle. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver took off, according to the report.
Officers continued to shine their lights on the vehicle, but the driver continued to drive eastbound on West Hickory Street at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to signal a lane change and officers estimated the vehicle to be traveling approximately 60 to 70 miles per hour, according to the report.
Officers were able to identify the registered owner of the vehicle and contacted the owner. According to the report, the owner of the vehicle told officers that their grandson was the allegedly the driver of the vehicle.
Officers were able to contact the suspect when he admitted that he had seen the officer wearing a uniform begin to approach, the report states. The suspect claimed he didn’t think he did anything wrong and denied speeding away, according to the report. The incident is under investigation.
500 block of South Loop 288 — At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to an alleged assault by contact. The caller told officers that at approximately 2 p.m. he was driving his ‘Lamborghini’ and saw a farm truck in the middle of the road, according to the police report. The caller said he did not want to get hit so he honked for the truck to move. The caller got out of his vehicle and approached the driver of the truck, the report states.
The caller told the driver that he couldn’t stop in the middle of the road and could have been hit, according to the report. The caller said the suspect allegedly spit an object out of his mouth which struck the caller in the shirt, according to the report. The caller said he felt this was unacceptable and pressed charges. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 445 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.