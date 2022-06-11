A 36-year-old man was arrested after yelling and cursing at Walmart located in the 2700 block of West University Drive, according to a police report. The report states that the man returned to Walmart with a criminal trespass citation already in place.
At about 10:57 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass call. A Walmart employee told officers that a man was yelling and cursing in the store’s garden center, according to the report. The employee wanted the man to be issued a criminal trespass citation.
Officers contacted the man and an officer remembered issuing the same individual a criminal trespass citation a month prior, according to the report. Officers verified the trespass citation notice on the individual.
The man was placed under arrest for returning to Walmart with a known criminal trespass citation in place.
Other reports
1900 block of North Locust Street — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated with two children under the age of 15 inside the vehicle, according to a report.
At about 10:28 p.m. Friday, officers were driving northbound on North Locust Street when they observed a vehicle failing to maintain a single lane. The vehicle failed to stop at the designated stop point at the intersection of North Locust and East University Drive. Officers also observed the vehicle nearly strike several curbs multiple times. Officers then initiated a traffic stop.
The woman denied consuming alcohol; however, officers smelled the odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage on her breath, according to the report.
The woman argued with officers during the standardized field sobriety test, according to the report. The woman then admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages before driving.
Officers found two children under the age of 15 inside the vehicle. The report does not state the relationship between the children and the woman.
The woman was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and charged for driving with two child passengers under the age of 15 during the incident, according to the report.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — At 10:55 a.m., Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop where they saw a driver not wearing a seatbelt. Officers noticed that the vehicle had no front license plate on display.
When officers ran the license plate on the back of the vehicle, they discovered that the license plate number was registered to a different vehicle, according to a police report. The woman driving admitted she put a license plate on the vehicle from her significant other’s vehicle, which is no longer running, according to the report.
The woman was issued a citation for the false license plate and for not having insurance. The license plate was seized, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.