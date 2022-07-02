A 40-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive, according to a police report.
At about 5:39 p.m. Friday, officers arrived in the area where they saw the suspect on the ground next to the 54-year-year old victim who was suffering from stab wounds.
Officers reported that the victim and suspect were arguing inside a nearby store prior to the the victim being stabbed. According to the report, both men met in the parking lot where a physical altercation occurred that led to the victim being stabbed.
According to the police report, the suspect said he felt threatened by the victim.
Officers found the knife possibly used in the stabbing on the ground next to the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the report.
According to the report, the suspect in the stabbing was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for returning to a location with a known criminal trespass citation and for having an active Dallas Police Department warrant, according to a report.
At about 5:02 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to an assault call in the area of South Woodrow Lane.
A caller told police that a woman had thrown a bag at someone, according to the report. The victim was hit on the head with no injuries. The woman was issued a criminal trespass citation for assault and released.
At about 6:27 p.m., officers were dispatched for a criminal trespass call at the same location. The caller said the female suspect from earlier had returned. The caller said the woman screamed and threw sticks on the property, according to the report.
The caller said the woman allegedly threw a stick in the caller’s direction and was not hit, according to the report. The caller told police she would press charges against the suspect for returning to the property.
Officers spoke with the suspect, and she told police that she got into an argument earlier with a person who started the incident.
The woman was arrested for returning to a location with a known criminal trespass citation and for having an active Dallas Police Department warrant, according to the report.
3700 block of South Interstate 35 — A 28-year-old man was arrested for non-alcohol public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about noon Friday, a caller said a man was hitting himself and yelling at a local businesses, according to the report. The caller said the man would not communicate or respond to him.
The suspect told officers he didn’t need assistance multiple times and denied hitting himself, according to the report.
Officers said the man appeared to be in an altered state as his speech was slow and his eyelids were drooping, according to the report.
The man gave consent for a search. Officers found a syringe with a small amount of brown substance, according to the report.
The man admitted to using heroin in the past but said he did not consume the substance that day.
The man said he was yelling because he was happy, according to the report. The man was asked what he planned to do after and he said he was planning to drive home.
Several witnesses described the man as having erratic behavior. Officers determined he was would be a danger to himself or others if he was allowed to leave.
The man was placed under arrest for non-alcohol public intoxication, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 361 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.