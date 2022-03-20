A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly asked customers for beer and threatened an employee at a store, then went to a neighboring business and got in an argument with two men, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at Walgreens in the 100 block of West University Drive at about 10:13 p.m., after an employee reported the man was soliciting for beer. When he was asked by the employee to leave, the man allegedly threatened him and motioned as though he was going to strike the employee before leaving.
The responding officers found the man at a neighboring business, along with two other men who said he was following them and causing trouble, the report states. The man told police he did not cause any incidents, but said he was going to get into a physical dispute with one of the other men.
As officers spoke to the man, they noted he smelled of alcohol. He allegedly admitted to having one and a half beers, and sobriety tests showed clues for intoxication. He was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication. The Walgreens employee also requested he be trespassed from the store.
Other reports
500 block of East Windsor Drive — A 26-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly broke a bedroom door during a physical argument with her husband, at one point threatening to kill him, according to a police report.
An uninvolved person called police at about 8:10 p.m. to report a couple was fighting, and officers arrived to hear yelling and a slap, according to a police report. They noted the front door appeared to be broken and the couple came to the door, with the woman giving them permission to come inside.
The man, who the report states had blood and cuts on his arms, told officers the two were married and that she became upset with him over past issues. He went into the bedroom and locked the door, which she kicked open, he said. They then began pushing and shoving each other, according to the man, and began to throw things in the house.
The man said the woman started hitting him while holding keys and a pair of scissors, which cut him, and at one point picked up a kitchen knife, eventually threatening to kill him. The woman told officers she did break the door and had keys in her hand, though she was “unsure” if she had scissors and did not have any knives to her understanding.
The woman said they were both hitting each other and that it was out of emotion, the report states. Police noted she had a torn shirt sleeve and a red mark on her arm. She was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault of a house member with a weapon.
3100 block of East University Drive — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly ran from officers who were investigating a running car that smelled of marijuana, according to a police report.
At about 1:41 p.m., officers in the 4100 block of Interstate 35 saw a running vehicle with three passengers inside, which had smoke coming out of the windows. They began speaking with the occupants, including a man sitting in the back passenger seat, and asked him to step out and sit on the curb. He then allegedly ran from the officers, who caught up to him and detained him.
The man said he ran because he had marijuana in his pocket, according to the report. Officers reported finding the marijuana and arrested him on a charge of evading arrest or detention.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.