A 29-year-old man passed out at a Whataburger drive-thru and was subsequently jailed, according to a police report.
At about 2:20 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Malone Street after a caller reported an unconscious driver.
A Denton Fire Department employee roused the driver and offered assistance. The driver, an adult male, declined help and told police he left Lucky Lous Bar at about 12:30 a.m., according to the report.
Officers conducted a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, but the man refused to complete the test, and officers smelled alcohol coming from his breath, according to the report.
The man refused a blood draw, so a blood search warrant was obtained and approved. The man had at least two previous DWI convictions, and so police advised he be prosecuted on a felony DWI charge punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In Texas, DWI usually is a misdemeanor unless the situation involves a crash causing injury or death, or the drunk driver is transporting a minor, or the defendant already has at least two prior DWI convictions.
Other Reports
1200 block of West Oak Street – A woman went to her vehicle after not operating her vehicle for serval days due to the icy conditions of the winter storm and discovered several items were missing, according to a police report.
At about 11:45 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the block where a woman said someone had broken into her vehicle, and several items were missing. The woman said the vehicle’s glove box had been removed, and it is unclear what was stolen.
The woman said she had not moved her vehicle from the location she parked her vehicle for several days due to the icy conditions caused by the winter storm. According to the report, there are potentially multiple other vehicle burglary victims in the area.
The incident is under investigation.
3900 block of East McKinney Street – A caller said her storage unit had been broken into where several items were stolen, according to a police report.
At about 12:32 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area in response to a burglary report. The woman stated that her storage unit had been broken into and about hundreds of dollars of property, mostly tools, had been stolen.
The report states there did not appear to be surveillance cameras. According to the report, the woman believes other storage units may have been broken into. The incident is under investigation.
3600 block of Hudsonwood Drive – A caller assumed his vehicle was towed and later discovered it had been stolen, according to a police report.
At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched for a vehicle theft call where a caller said he was unclear whether his vehicle missing was stolen or towed. He was able to confirm that the vehicle had not been towed.
According to the report, officers are investigating a possible suspect where eyewitnesses claimed they saw the incident occur.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made 7 arrests.
