Blotter
A 29-year-old man passed out at a Whataburger drive-thru and was subsequently jailed, according to a police report.

At about 2:20 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Malone Street after a caller reported an unconscious driver. 

JUAN BETANCOURT

