A woman called Denton police Sunday afternoon to report that a man rear-ended her vehicle, then proceeded to slowly bump into her when she tried to block his exit from a parking lot on foot, according to a report.
At about 1:43 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of West Congress Street and North Carroll Boulevard after a woman reported a hit-and-run. She said a man rear-ended her vehicle, after which both of them pulled into a parking lot and started to exchange information.
The woman learned the man didn't have insurance, she said, and that's when she decided to call police. However, the man allegedly got into his vehicle and was trying to leave, so she went to the parking lot exit on foot to stop him from leaving.
The man allegedly drove his vehicle slowly toward her, tapping the front bumper into her and eventually causing her to fall onto the hood. She was able to get out of the way and he then left, the report states. She had redness on her legs and said she wanted to press charges for the incident. She was able to give officers information about the vehicle and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1100 block of North Elm Street — A charge could be coming for a woman who allegedly fired gunshots into the air to break up a fight at an apartment, according to a police report.
At about 5:14 p.m. Sunday, multiple callers reported a fight between multiple people near an apartment, stating they heard gunshots. Officers arrived and contacted people in an apartment unit, with a resident letting them in. They retrieved a gun from inside, according to the report.
The report states officers learned the occupants in one apartment have a history with people in another apartment, which led to an altercation in the parking lot. There were two separate fights occurring at the same time, the report states, and a woman told officers she yelled at all of them to stop.
That woman allegedly told police she got a gun and fired two to three shots in the air, which caused everyone to stop fighting. The report states officers are seeking an at-large warrant for the woman, on a charge of discharging firearm in certain municipalities.
3900 block of Teasley Lane — A 55-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly flipped his wife's tablet up toward her face during an argument, hitting her in her glasses, according to a police report.
At about 8:17 p.m., the wife reported she was hit in the face during the argument. When officers arrived, they spoke with her and she said her husband flipped her tablet up and out of her hands while she was using it during an argument, hitting her in the eyeglasses and causing a red mark on her face.
The woman said she felt pain but declined to be looked at by medics. The man allegedly admitted to going over to her and flipping her tablet during the argument, but neither of them specified what the argument was over, the report states. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.