A 35-year-old man allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend at a motel and was later arrested after stealing merchandise at a nearby store, according to a Denton police report.
At about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a motel in the 1100 block of West University Drive about a 911 hang-up call for a disturbance.
Officers saw an argument in front of the motel and a pregnant woman crying. Family members of the woman told officers that her boyfriend allegedly assaulted her.
The report says a witness saw the 35-year-old man allegedly trying to strangle the woman and had busted her lip.
Medics were called to the scene and transported the woman to a hospital due to her injuries.
At about 12:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West University Drive for a theft call involving a man who was opening items and eating them without paying for them.
The man was outside the store eating the stolen items, according to the report. He told officers he wasn’t stealing the items since he was outside the store. The man allegedly stole $5 worth of items.
The man was arrested and charged with theft. The report says the man was additionally charged with assault of a family member, impeding breathing, and assault of a pregnant woman.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 46-year-old man, who was a felon, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm inside his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were patrolling in the area when they saw a man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was not running.
Officers spoke with the man, the sole occupant of the vehicle. Officers allegedly saw a marijuana joint in plain view. The man then handed over the joint to officers and provided his identification.
They asked him if he had a firearm inside the vehicle, and he responded no. Officers then said they searched the vehicle due to the man possessing the marijuana.
The report says police found an unholstered handgun in the vehicle's back seat. The man told police the gun belonged to his wife.
Officers ran his name through their system, and the report says the man had several felony convictions in Texas and out of state.
The man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The man was not charged with possession of marijuana.
2800 block of Paisley Street — A man told officers an acquaintance put a power drill against his head and he feared for his life, according to a police report.
At about 7:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area where a caller claimed an acquaintance tried to assault him three days ago.
The man told officers the person picked up a power drill and put it against his head. The reports says the person did not turn on the power drill, but the victim feared for his life and thought the person was going to kill him.
The man would like to pursue charges. The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
