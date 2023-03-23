Blotter

A registered sex offender allegedly touched his genitals in a restaurant Wednesday near a group of women, according to a police report.

At about 10:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of West University Drive for an indecent exposure call. The caller said a man exposed his genitals inside a restaurant.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags