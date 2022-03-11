An 81-year-old man who allegedly stole his ex-girlfriend’s clothes and jewelry last month was arrested Thursday on a warrant, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported that the man, his sister’s ex, was peeking into his residence in the 3400 block of Nottingham Drive. The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 1:51 p.m. and saw the suspect traveling around the 1700 block of Wellington Drive. The caller told police he’s having ongoing issues with this man.
After they stopped him, they spoke with him and he denied looking into the windows. He alleged he was trying to get in touch with another resident at that home.
Police learned he had a warrant for his arrest for burglary of a habitation in connection to an incident on Feb. 26. The man allegedly stole some of his ex-girlfriend’s clothes and jewelry. Officers didn’t find him at the time but obtained a warrant for his arrest between then and Thursday.
He was arrested and taken to the Denton city jail.
Other reports
8900 block of Gardenia Drive — An unknown person was unsuccessful at cashing a $3,950 check connected to a Robson Ranch resident’s account, according to a police report.
The woman reported the fraud to the police on Thursday after getting a notification from her bank. The report says someone tried unsuccessfully to cash a fraudulent check from her account. An investigation is ongoing.
3300 block of Wind River Lane — A man’s GMC Sierra was stolen from the parking lot near Chuy’s Thursday afternoon as the owner was inside the restaurant, according to a police report.
The caller said he went into the restaurant around 5:20 p.m. for about an hour. Around 6:20 p.m., he noticed his black 2018 GMC Sierra was gone from the parking lot. He told police he believes he locked it, and officers found no record of it being towed.
An investigation is ongoing.
10000 block of Private Road 5915 — A 31-year-old woman accused of harming two young family members was arrested in Ponder Thursday, according to police report.
She faces two counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury. Denton police launched an investigation on Jan. 12 after Child Protective Services notified them of two children under 5 who were abused in Denton.
According to the report, the young children are her relatives. She also had a warrant for concealing stolen property from Oklahoma and a Hunt County warrant for burglary of a habitation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 449 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 43 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.