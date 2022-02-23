A landlord told police Tuesday he believes previous tenants who he evicted in January came back to the rental house in the last 12 days and vandalized the property, according to a police report.
The property owner went to the house in the 700 block of North Crawford Street Wednesday and found graffiti and other damage. He told the Denton Police Department he evicted the tenants in January and explained he hadn’t been back to the home since Feb. 10.
Police saw significant damage including graffiti covering the walls, sizable dents and holes in the walls, trash at the residence and the rear door to the house appeared to be kicked in, according to the report.
The report didn’t say what the graffiti showed or stated. The landlord discovered the damage on Tuesday and reported it to the police. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police met with a woman Tuesday who reported her ex-husband for posting inappropriate pictures of her online, according to a police report.
She told police she got a protective order against him in January and that him posting photos of her violated that order. An investigation is ongoing.
1300 block of East Windsor Drive — A resident noticed a bullet hole and busted out windshield on their car Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
The car’s driver side window and the windshield appeared to be smashed and there was also extensive damage to the driver’s door. Police found a bullet hole in the windshield and noticed a bullet in the bumper of another vehicle.
Officers collected the spent bullet and are continuing to investigate.
1100 block of North Locust Street — A bank notified a Denton woman that more than $700 in fraudulent transactions were made on her card, according to a police report.
She went to the police around 7:31 p.m. and reported the fraud. The report says she got a text from her bank about fraudulent charges and she was skeptical when she called.
The text said there were fraudulent charges made on her card that she needed to confirm, according to the report. She told police she spoke with a bank representative and learned some charges were made internationally and the total spent was $770.76. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.