A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted his roommate with a machete because he was upset about a joke the roommate made while they were playing online video games, according to a Denton police report.
The report states that at about 4:47 p.m., officers arrived at the 2600 block of South Mayhill Road and spoke with the man’s roommate, who said they got into an altercation. He said the two were playing video games online and that he made a joke toward another player. The man got upset about the joke, his roommate said, and they began arguing.
The argument escalated and the man allegedly strangled his roommate, additionally holding a machete to his stomach. Officers noted his roommate had visible injuries consistent with his account of what happened.
The man allegedly admitted to some parts of the assault, telling officers that he “blacked out” during the altercation. He said he did have the machete in his hand, the report states, telling police he picked it up for self-defense purposes.
The man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of assault of a family or house member, impeding breath or circulation.
Other reports
1900 block of Redwood Place — One person is dead following a Thursday night shooting, though the circumstances of the death are not clear amid an ongoing investigation, according to a police report.
At 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Denton police posted on social media that there was a large police presence in the block as officers respond to a shooting. According to a report, those officers responded at about 6:46 p.m. after someone who wasn’t involved reported the shooting.
When officers arrived to a house in the block, a woman outside told them someone inside had been shot. Police found a person dead inside the home and a gun was recovered.
Denton police leave the identification of anyone who dies to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has not filed a report on the person as of Friday evening. An investigation is ongoing.
North Loop 288 and East University Drive — A woman called police Thursday evening to report she was stopped at a red light when someone got out of a vehicle holding a baseball bat and threatened to hit her with it, according to a police report.
The woman told officers she was driving on Loop 288 when, while stopped at a red light, a woman holding a baseball bat got out of the vehicle behind her. That woman told the caller she was going to hit her with the bat.
The victim told police the threat was made because she was driving under the speed limit due to the rain. She gave officers a description of the woman, as well as the vehicle’s license plate. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 420 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.