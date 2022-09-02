Blotter
DRC

A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted his roommate with a machete because he was upset about a joke the roommate made while they were playing online video games, according to a Denton police report.

The report states that at about 4:47 p.m., officers arrived at the 2600 block of South Mayhill Road and spoke with the man’s roommate, who said they got into an altercation. He said the two were playing video games online and that he made a joke toward another player. The man got upset about the joke, his roommate said, and they began arguing.

