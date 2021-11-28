Two masked men robbed a hair salon at gunpoint Saturday night on East McKinney Street, according to the Denton Police Department, and an investigation is ongoing.
The department originally alerted residents of the robbery on social media, posting that there were no injuries and that it was believed the suspects left the area. Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers responded to Erika’s Salon in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street at about 7:40 p.m., after the salon’s owner reported the incident.
Beckwith said there was about a 30-minute delay between the robbery and the phone call to police, because the victim, an employee, first contacted the business owner. Officers learned two men entered the store wearing ski masks, and one pointed a gun at the victim and told him, “Give me the money.” They took some money and then left on foot.
Officers set up a perimeter after arriving, Beckwith said, but they believed the suspects had left already. Police are searching for possible security footage as an investigation continues. She said the department won’t yet be releasing a description of the men or how much was stolen in the robbery.
Other reports
North Locust Street at East Windsor Drive — A 68-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly hit two vehicles and drove away while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 8:42 p.m., officers arrived at a major crash at the intersection, noting two vehicles with extensive damage were stopped in the middle of the road. The two drivers told them a truck was traveling south on Locust Street and veered over, hitting both of their vehicles on the left side while they were going north.
The driver didn’t stop, they said, and a witness continued to follow the truck, providing police with the license plate number.
When officers found the truck, they noted it had damage consistent with the crash. They spoke with the driver and observed he was “extremely intoxicated,” with the man allegedly admitting to striking the two other vehicles.
The man was arrested on two charges of accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200 and a charge of driving while intoxicated. Additionally, he was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of a firearm, although the report does not specify why.
100 block of North Locust Street — A 48-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman buying him a coffee, according to a police report.
The woman initially texted 911, the report states, stating a transient man was outside a coffee shop and asked her for help. She offered to buy him some coffee and they went inside, but as she was ordering, he allegedly told her he “needed to adjust himself” and pulled his pants down, exposing his genitals to her.
The woman said she turned away and told him to go outside, though he sat down at a table instead. Officers arrived and the man was still there, drinking the coffee. He told them he didn’t expose himself at any point, though he allegedly admitted to “adjusting” his pants. A witness told police she saw the man adjust his jacket and pants but couldn’t tell from her angle if he exposed himself.
The man was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, exposing, and was arrested on two warrants, one for alcohol public intoxication and one for family violence assault by contact.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 327 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.