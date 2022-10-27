Police took a report for possession with intent to promote child pornography Wednesday after they were informed that a juvenile sent photos to a stranger who was threatening to share them, according to a police report.
The report states the juvenile sent compromising photos to an unknown person through Snapchat. The recipient is allegedly threatening to release the photos if the juvenile doesn’t pay them.
The investigation is ongoing.
Denton Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the police department sees these kinds of reports often, but typically with adults rather than juveniles. She said they’re common on social media and dating sites. It common particularly toward LGBTQ+ people, as someone might try to take advantage of a person who is not out publicly, she said.
Once a person obtains compromising photos of the victim, they may threaten to release the photos to friends, family, media outlets or social media unless the receive some type of payment.
In regards to this particular investigation, Beckwith said it can be hard for parents to keep up with their children’s online activities as technology advances.
Other reports
1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive — Police are investigating an incident in which someone drove off with a company’s $11,000 all terrain vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched in regard to a theft. A business owner said someone stole a ATV from her company on Oct. 21.
The report states video footage of the incident showed a person drive off in the company’s Honda ATV at about 10 p.m. that day. The vehicle is valued at about $11,000.
Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.