Blotter
DRC

Police took a report for possession with intent to promote child pornography Wednesday after they were informed that a juvenile sent photos to a stranger who was threatening to share them, according to a police report.

The report states the juvenile sent compromising photos to an unknown person through Snapchat. The recipient is allegedly threatening to release the photos if the juvenile doesn’t pay them.

