Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A man reported Tuesday that a drunken driver crashed into his pregnant fiancée’s car on Oct. 9 and allegedly begged them not to call 911, but she’s now been in the hospital for over a week because of the crash, according to a police report.

At about 6:01 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of West University Drive for a call regarding a major crash with injuries that happened on Oct. 9.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you