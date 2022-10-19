A man reported Tuesday that a drunk driver crashed into his pregnant fiancée’s car on Oct. 9 and allegedly begged them not to call 911, but she’s now been in the hospital for over a week because of the crash, according to a police report.
At about 6:01 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of West University Drive for a call regarding a major crash with injuries that happened on Oct. 9.
That day, the caller and his pregnant fiancée, who was driving, were in a parking lot when another vehicle allegedly abruptly stopped and quickly reversed into them. The caller said the male driving the other vehicle asked them not to call 911 because he had been drinking alcohol.
The report states his fiancée started feeling pain and began bleeding later that day and she has been at the hospital since then.
The caller said the other driver is now lying about the accident and refuses to make an insurance statement, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
1900 block of Jason Drive — A student at McMath Middle School allegedly assaulted two staff members and punched the school resource officer Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 8:37 a.m., a student resource officer at the middle school was called to a classroom for a disturbance.
The report states a male student was throwing objects at another student and pushing a staff member. He then exited the room, allegedly yelled at other students and threw a backpack at another staff member.
The student entered a restroom. When he tried to leave, the officer attempted to restrain him, but the student allegedly punched the officer in the arm, causing pain. The officer was able to detain him.
One of the staff members said the student had pushed them into a doorway, causing them to hit their head and back. Another staff member said he threw a backpack containing books and a laptop at them.
The student was transported to the juvenile detention center without further incident.
200 block of Inman Street — A woman was cited Tuesday for admittedly throwing eggs on her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle after an argument, according to a police report.
At about 3:08 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance call. When they arrived, police spoke with a man and a woman in a parking lot.
The man said the woman threw eggs on his vehicle. Police observed eggshells on the ground next to the vehicle and egg yolk on the driver’s door, windows and windshield, according to the report.
While speaking with the woman, police learned the two were previously in a relationship. It's reported that they got into a verbal argument Monday and when the woman came to his home to speak with the man Tuesday, he refused to answer the door.
He asked her to come over, she said, but wouldn’t let her inside. She said this made her upset, so she threw eggs at his vehicle. Then she returned to his home later to attempt to speak with him, according to the report.
The man said he wanted to press charges. She was issued a citation for criminal mischief under $50 substantial inconvenience and left the location without incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
