Three businesses were robbed at gunpoint Friday, in cases that Denton police are investigating as possibly connected.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police could not definitively say the robberies are connected, but they are investigating that possibility.
At about 6:25 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a robbery incident at the Short Stop Food Mart in the 1900 block of Fort Worth Drive.
The clerk told police that two men wearing masks entered the store — one with a pistol in hand and demanding money, with the other waiting for the money. The clerk handed an unknown quantity of cash to the pair.
At about 6:07 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Teasley Lane for a robbery. Police say two people had handguns and robbed a phone store employee at gunpoint. According to the report, the robbers took merchandise from the store but did not take money.
At about 7:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery at a gas station in the 3200 block of North Elm Street. The clerk told police he was robbed at gunpoint, although the report does not mention what was stolen.
Other reports
3500 block of Hudsonwood Drive — A 30-year-old man was arrested after being accused of indecent exposure, which was caught on video, according to a police report.
At about 3:36 p.m. Friday, a caller told police a man was sitting at an apartment complex office pleasuring himself. There were two managers, both women, who were alarmed by his actions.
Officers arrived on the scene, and the man admitted to having his hands down his pants but denied exposing his genitalia.
The complex manager showed officers video surveillance that showed the man exposing himself with his pants down and masturbating, according to the report.
Policed placed the man under arrest. Officers searched the man and found a baggie containing a clear crystalline substance that officers believed was methamphetamine. The substance tested presumptively positive for meth and weighed 0.25 grams, the police report states.
Officers also reported they located a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana.
The man was charged with suspicion of indecent exposure and possession of a controlled substance for the meth.
The man is not facing a possession of marijuana charge. Beckwith said that was because no weapons were involved and the man did not have a large quantity of the substance.
2200 block of Audra Lane — An unknown person stole copper wire valued at $5,000, according to a police report.
Someone gained access by cutting the lock on the main gate of the location and removing about 22,000 feet of copper wire. The theft is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 396 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
