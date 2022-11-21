Police are investigating the theft of a GoZone van on Sunday after its driver went inside Walmart and returned to find it was missing from the parking lot, according to a police report.
At about 7:53 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to the Walmart located at 1515 South Loop 288 for an alleged vehicle theft. The caller, a GoZone employee, said his van was stolen while he was shopping.
In the report, the driver said he went into the store for less than five minutes to purchase something before his shift. When he returned, his GoZone van was gone. He said he locked the vehicle, but sometimes there was trouble with the lock.
The report states police obtained security images of a male suspect driving away in the van.
The driver said he did not know the exact value of the van. GoZone vans are the property of the Denton County Transportation Authority, rather than of the drivers.
Police are investigating the incident as theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Theft of property between this range is a third-degree felony.
Other reports
800 block of West University Drive — A 35-year-old man allegedly threatened to murder officers when they arrested him Sunday for refusing to leave Planet Fitness, according to a police report.
At about 11:36 a.m., police were dispatched to Planet Fitness for a disturbance. The caller, an employee, said there was a man inside being verbally aggressive and he refused to leave.
When police arrived, they found the man partially clothed in the men’s locker room. The employee informed the man they wanted him to leave the business, but he allegedly refused and got in the shower.
Police told him he needed to leave and if he refused, they would arrest him for criminal trespass. He said that he didn't have to leave because he pays for a membership, according to the report.
Once he got out of the shower and dressed, police placed him in double-lock handcuffs. As police were walking him out, the man dropped to the floor.
Police called for medics to come to the scene and evaluate him in case he was experiencing a medical episode. While waiting for the medics to arrive, the report states he suddenly started using offensive language and threatened to murder the arresting officers.
The report states the man was speaking clearly and did not seem to be in distress. Police informed him if he didn’t move to the patrol car, he would be charged with resisting arrest. The man allegedly laid on the ground, refusing to walk, and made sexually explicit gestures at one of the female officers on the scene, according to the report.
He was placed into a Wrap restraint device and transported to the patrol vehicle.
Medics arrived at the scene. But the report states he refused to answer their questions. He was medically cleared.
After evaluation, the man transported to the city jail and charged with criminal trespass, obstruction or retaliation for the alleged threats to murder officers and resisting arrest, search or transport. He remained in the city jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $25,000 bail.
While criminal trespass is a misdemeanor offense, obstruction or relation and resisting arrest are both felonies. Obstruction or retaliation is a third-degree felony conviction punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Resisting arrest search or transport is a state felony conviction punishable by a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 249 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.