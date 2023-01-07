Police say an unknown man allegedly assaulted a man with his gun multiple times
A man was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man. The victim said the suspect took out a black pistol and hit him four to six times on the side of the head, according to a police report.
At about 3:10 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the block of 3600 Quail Creek Drive for an assault. A man told police he had allegedly been hit by an unknown man with a gun.
Officers spoke to the victim and observed that the man had blood on the left side of his hair, and there appeared to be a laceration.
The man said he was sitting inside his vehicle in a parking lot near the train station and apartment complexes in the area when he heard someone yelling outside his window, so he rolled down the window to see what was happening. The suspect began yelling at him and asked him who he was.
According to the report, the suspect took out a black pistol and allegedly hit the victim four to six times on the side of the head before the victim was able to put his car in reverse and drive away.
The victim said he had never seen the suspect before and wasn't sure why he was attacked. He was transported to a local hospital by family members.
Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not find him.
The man is described as a white male with short white or blond hair and was on a bike. Police are asking witnesses to contact the Denton Police Department’s non-emergency number.
The man does want to pursue charges. The incident is under investigation.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 – A 56-year-old woman allegedly attempted to steal household items worth about $200, according to a police report.
At about 2:17 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a Walmart in the area for a shoplifting call. Employees said that they had detained a woman in the loss prevention office for theft over $100.
Officers contacted the suspect, and she immediately said she had come to get some household items and said she shouldn't have stolen the items.
The woman told officers she put the items in her basket and had no intention of paying for them. She admitted to stealing the items and passing the registers at the store.
Video surveillance confirmed the incident, and her receipt showed she stole about $200 worth of items.
The woman was charged with suspicion of theft, and officers found she had two or more theft convictions. The report doesn't say what she tried to steal other than household items.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane – A 38-year-old man was arrested for returning to a location he had been cited before, according to a police report.
At about 7:45 p.m. Friday, officers patrolled the area and observed a man they knew from previous interactions to be camping in the park in the area.
According to the report, officers had contacted the man a few days prior when he was camping in the same spot, and at that time, he was cited for littering and camping in public.
He was told during the previous incident that he was given only a warning and said that he was subject to arrest if officers found him on the property again. The man was also informed of other resources available, such as local shelters and other resources in the area.
The man knew he wasn’t allowed to be on the property and was arrested and charged with suspicion of criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.