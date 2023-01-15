A 24-year-old woman allegedly assaulted officers while being arrested on a public intoxication charge in the Fry Street area early Saturday, according to a police report.
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a man and a woman arguing in the 100 block of Avenue A. When officers spoke with them, the woman became belligerent with the officers, the report says.
At that time, officers released the woman because her cousin came up to her and took her away from the argument.
While officers were watching them leave, the 24-year-old woman began physically fighting with her cousin. Officers had to reconvene to break up the fight.
Police said in their report that the 24-year-old woman appeared to be intoxicated and started to cause issues with the officers, and that she had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath.
According to the report, the woman began to assault the officers and kicked an officer on their plate carrier vest and in the stomach.
The woman also allegedly threatened to kill one of the officers and spit at police, the report states. Officers were able to secure and restrain her.
The woman was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication, resisting arrest, two counts of assault on a peace office and two counts of obstruction or retaliation
Other reports
1600 block of Teasley Lane — A 18-year-old man crashed his vehicle while evading arrest from officers, according to a police report.
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers were in the area and observed a white Ford hatchback vehicle whose driver was not driving smoothly. They observed that the vehicle was straddling the lines of the inside lane and that the driver failed to use turn signals.
Officers activated their sirens in the 600 block of Forth Worth Drive and pulled the vehicle over in a parking lot. According to the report, the man then drove around the building and back to the main entrance before exiting the parking lot.
The vehicle went northbound on Fort Worth Drive and drove off at a high rate of speed, according to police, which led to a police pursuit.
The report states the man crashed into a curb at a high speed, causing the vehicle's airbags to deploy.
Officers were able to get the man to exit the vehicle, and he complied with instructions. Officers observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the man’s breath as he spoke to officers, the report says.
The man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with vehicle.
1100 block of East Oak Street — A 19-year-man was arrested for allegedly breaking a family member’s arm, according to a police report.
At about midnight Saturday, officers responded to a hangup call, arriving for a domestic disturbance investigation.
The man allegedly threw something at the victim, which caused his arm to break. The man was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 278 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
