Blotter
DRC

A 24-year-old woman allegedly assaulted officers while being arrested on a public intoxication charge in the Fry Street area early Saturday, according to a police report.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a man and a woman arguing in the 100 block of Avenue A. When officers spoke with them, the woman became belligerent with the officers, the report says.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you