A 47-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly refused to leave Texas Health Denton Presbyterian Hospital when asked several times and bit a security guard on his arm and leg, according to a police report.
Officers from the Denton Police Department arrived at the hospital at about 1:19 a.m. after security reported the man was not leaving, despite being asked several times to do so. The man ran toward several security guards, who wrestled him to the ground, the report states. While on the ground, he allegedly bit one guard’s arm and leg and was detained until officers arrived.
The report did not specify if the man was a patient at the hospital or if he showed up from elsewhere. Officers noted the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the man, adding that his pupils were dilated and that his speech was erratic. He told officers he drank earlier in the day, but was not drunk, adding that he did not use any illegal drugs besides marijuana, according to the report.
Police conducted a sobriety test and determined he was intoxicated due to use of a narcotic stimulant. He was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication, with the alleged assault of the security guard still under investigation.
Other reports
1200 block of Avenue A — A minor vehicle crash at the University of North Texas campus Saturday evening led to one man threatening another with getting a gun, according to a police report.
At about 6:45 p.m., Denton police met with UNT police who said the minor crash was between two men, with one allegedly telling the other he was going to get his gun. The man accused of making the threat spoke with officers, telling them the other man backed into his vehicle. When he confronted that man, he said, he became upset over the lack of information he was getting and proceeded to tell him he was going to grab his gun.
The man told officers he had no intent of harming the other man but that he made the threat out of anger.
Police spoke to the other man involved, who admitted to backing into the vehicle, the report says. He said he was driving a friend’s vehicle when the accident happened, leading to him not knowing what to do. He said he wanted to press charges over the other man’s threat.
The report did not specify if either person was a university student. Neither was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — A man reported he was playing with his dog at an apartment complex Saturday evening when a vehicle came speeding down the road, struck his dog and left without stopping, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 8:52 p.m. and spoke to the man, who said he was throwing a ball around with his dog when it went into the complex road. The dog chased the ball into the street, he said, when a vehicle sped down the road. It struck his dog and left without stopping, he said, adding that his dog is now limping. He had not taken the dog to a veterinarian by the time the report was made.
Officers reported the incident as reckless damage or destruction.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 448 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 20 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.