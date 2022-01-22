A 28-year-old man was arrested on two charges Friday night after he allegedly refused to pay for alcohol at a liquor store, paced up and down the sidewalk saying he was the alpha and told officers he was the “human god of war,” according to a police report.
Officers arrived at SHAX’s Liquor Store in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane at about 7:50 p.m., following a report of a man pacing up and down the sidewalk and cursing at people. The report states the man was drinking out of an open bottle when police approached him, with a store clerk informing them he hadn’t paid for his alcohol.
When police went to identify the man, he allegedly told them, “I am the human god of war.” He had been telling people he was the alpha prior to their arrival, the report states, and he additionally told officers, “Get the [expletive] out of my store, this is my property,” in reference to the liquor store. He also allegedly threatened to send officers to hell.
When police asked the man if he had used methamphetamine or any other stimulant, he allegedly responded, “They don’t use me, I use them.” Officers noted he was acting erratic and they believed he was “blatantly under the influence of stimulants.” He was arrested on charges of theft under $100 and non-alcohol public intoxication. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Collin County, though the report did not specify the charge of that warrant.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 32-year-old man was arrested at 7-Eleven Friday morning after he allegedly entered with his dog, stole from the store, punched a window and later returned to search for the dog, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 10:50 a.m. to speak with an employee, who informed them of the man’s theft. As they were speaking, the report states, the man returned to search for his dog. Police noted he was slurring his speech, and he allegedly used racial slurs toward employees. He was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass. The report does not specify if his dog was found.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman arrived at the Denton Police Department lobby Friday morning to report her elderly mother had been scammed out of about $16,500 in gift cards and a check, according to a police report.
The woman told officers her mother was sent a message containing a link about an offer, and was told that if she spent a certain amount of money, she would get 10 times that amount of money back. The scam occurred sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 21, including multiple conversations and transactions.
The total loss was about $16,500, including gift cards and a check sent to an address in a different state. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.