A 35-year-old intoxicated man mocked an officer’s accent when he tried to offer the man a ride home Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 1:39 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Dallas Drive for a call about an unconscious man. The caller said the man drank multiple alcoholic beverages and as he was leaving RT’s Neighborhood Bar, he fell over and hit his nose.
The caller said someone confiscated the man’s keys before he was able to start his truck and drive away.
When police arrived, they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, according to the report. Police spoke with witnesses who said the man had consumed multiple shots of vodka and fell over while walking because he was heavily intoxicated.
Police also observed injuries on the man’s face and called medics to assess him. The man allegedly tried to fight medics and was verbally abusive towards them. He refused treatment, according to the report.
The report states an officer asked several times if he could offer the man a ride home, but the man would only repeat the questions back, imitating the officer’s British accent.
In the man’s vehicle, police found a bottle of Fireball whiskey along with an open Smirnoff vodka bottle that was cold, according to the report. It was unclear if the man was intending to drive, but witnesses said they thought he was.
Police arrested the man and charged him for alcohol public intoxication and transported him to the city jail without incident.
Other reports
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he unplugged an Amazon Alexa device that his ex-girlfriend tried to call the police with, according to a police report.
At about 3:28 a.m., police were dispatched to a call from a third party who said there was an argument between a man and woman at an apartment.
At the apartment, police spoke with the woman who said she and her ex-boyfriend had been arguing for several hours. She said she would try to walk away, but her ex would follow her to continue the argument.
She said her ex pushed her several times and she tried to call 911 using the Amazon Alexa device. The man allegedly unplugged the device and continued to push her. She said when she tried to push him away, he bit her index finger.
After speaking with both parties, police arrested the man and charged him with one count of assault causes bodily injury family member and one count of interfere with emergency request for assistance.
It was not clear from the report why the two were in the apartment together, a police spokesperson said.
500 block of West University Drive — An intoxicated 56-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he laid in a parking lot for hours, according to a police report.
At about 3:22 p.m., police responded to a caller about a man lying in a Kroger parking lot. The caller said the man had been lying there since around 10 a.m.
The manager had asked the man to leave around 10 a.m. but he refused, according to the report.
When police arrived, they found the man lying in the median near the parking lot entrance, according to the report.
The man said he was riding his bike through the parking lot around 10 a.m. when he fell and he had been lying in the spot since. Police asked the man if he needed medical assistance but he said no, according to the report.
The man had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the report states. Police saw a half-empty bottle of Fireball whiskey in the man’s pocket but he claimed he doesn’t drink alcohol, according to the report.
Police arrested the man and charged him with public intoxication. The man also had a warrant for possession alcohol in a public park.
After he was transported to the city jail, the report states police found quetiapine fumarate pills, a drug used to treat some mental and mood conditions such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, on his person for which he did not have a prescription.
The man was also charged with possession of a dangerous drug.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 397 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.