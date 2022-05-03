A 64-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly kept driving despite crashing his vehicle into a house Monday night, according to a police report.
At about 11:22 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call in the 3000 block of Lakeview Drive to find a home that appeared to be damaged by a vehicle.
Police saw pieces of a vehicle in the street along with tire marks and green liquid, the report states. The marks and liquid went through the driveway, through the flowerbeds and up to the house where the vehicle crashed into the front bay window, but there was no car, according to the report.
A license plate was found at the scene and Denton police notified Corinth police since it was close to the Corinth border.
Corinth police stopped a damaged vehicle with a license plate matching the one found at the scene and Denton police were dispatched.
The vehicle’s front bumper was missing, the airbags were deployed and pieces of brick matching the house were on the front of the vehicle, according to the report.
The driver had bloodshot eyes and seemed confused and unsure of what happened, the report states.
The driver allegedly told Denton police he had consumed some alcoholic beverages. Denton police conducted field sobriety tests and believed the man was intoxicated, according to the report.
The man asked to be taken to a hospital, the report states. Denton police obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which was completed at the hospital.
Denton police arrested the man on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of duty on striking fixture.
Other reports
3500 block of South Interstate 35 East — A 56-year-old man allegedly asked police to arrest him for public intoxication, according to a police report.
At about 7:52 p.m. Monday, police had finished responding to an unrelated call when a security officer flagged them down. The security officer alleged a man was criminally trespassed and refused to leave the store, according to the report.
The man had recently been discharged from a hospital, according to the report, and he requested police arrest him for being publicly intoxicated. Police told the man they would not barter with him on criminal offenses but would arrest him for criminal trespass if he refused to leave, the report states.
The man allegedly would not leave, so police arrested him on the charge of criminal trespass and transported him to the city jail.
700 block of Frame Street — A man told police his ex-girlfriend allegedly hit him, criminally trespassed in his home and cut up his pillows and bedsheets, according to a police report.
At about 8:58 a.m. Monday, police responded to a call that was originally reported as a burglary. The caller alleged he and his ex-girlfriend had an argument and she hit him several times, according to the report.
He alleged his ex entered his residence without his consent and he wasn’t sure how she got in, according to the report. Once inside, she allegedly cut his pillows and sheets, the report states.
Police spoke with the ex-girlfriend who said they didn’t argue the previous night. There was a language barrier between the woman and police, so they were unable to question her much, according to the report.
The man said he did not want to press charges and called because he wanted the incident documented, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.