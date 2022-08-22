Blotter
DRC

A 17-year-old who allegedly threatened her mother resisted arrest and was reportedly too sweaty for officers to place her in handcuffs at first, according to a police report.

At about 7:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of East McKinney Street for a domestic disturbance. A woman said her daughter was cursing at her, disrespecting her and had shoved her.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you