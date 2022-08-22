A 17-year-old who allegedly threatened her mother resisted arrest and was reportedly too sweaty for officers to place her in handcuffs at first, according to a police report.
At about 7:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of East McKinney Street for a domestic disturbance. A woman said her daughter was cursing at her, disrespecting her and had shoved her.
The girl had been irate all day, her mom said. And she was still irate when police arrived, according to the report.
The report states police were concerned the daughter would escalate the disturbance and initiate a physical altercation with her mother, so they guided the girl outside.
She was allegedly very volatile toward police, cursing at them. Police tried to place handcuffs on her for her safety and because of her volatile behavior, according to the report.
But she allegedly resisted their efforts by pulling away, turning from officers and grabbing at the handcuffs while screaming so they could not place them. Additionally, the report states they were unable to handcuff her because of how much she was sweating.
After a while, the girl calmed down. Her mother said her daughter needed to go to jail because her behavior was a recurring issue. She said it was impossible to reason with her.
Because she had shoved and threatened violence against her mother and due to her escalated nature when police arrived, they went to place her under arrest for family violence assault by contact, according to the report.
When police attempted to place handcuffs on her, she asked “Why are y’all arresting me?” The report states police were able to take hold of her wrists before she started pulling away from them and screaming.
The girl allegedly kept grabbing at the handcuffs, so police requested a WRAP device to restrain her. The report states officers believed there was no reasoning with her. She refused to walk to the patrol vehicle and continued shouting, according to the report.
She was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport along with family violence assault by contact and transported to the city jail.
Other reports
1200 block of Hickory Street — A 25-year-old man with an alleged history of bringing his gun to bars was arrested Sunday for unlawfully carrying a weapon at another bar, according to a police report.
At about 12:36 a.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious person call at Lucky Lou’s. The bar’s employees said a man wearing a cowboy hat had a handgun on his hip. When police arrived, a supervisor had already disarmed the man.
The report states several of the bar owners in this area communicate with each other and that the owners of Lucky Lou’s learned the man had recently been asked to leave another bar for the same reason. They had asked him to leave the bar, which he did, but he remained nearby.
It is illegal to intentionally, knowingly or recklessly possess a firearm inside the premise of a business that has a permit issued under Chapter 20 of Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code. Therefore, the man was not allowed to carry the handgun on the premises.
He was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying weapon in prohibited places.
1500 block of Interstate 35W — A transportation company reported Sunday that someone had flattened the tires on 11 different semi-trucks, according to a police report.
At about 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched in regard to a criminal mischief. A transportation company found several valve stems had been cut off the rims of tires.
Forty valve stems were cut from 11 trucks. The company believes all of the valve stems were cut at the same time but did not give a timeframe for when they could have been cut.
The report states this essentially flattened all of the tires, as the valve stem keeps tires inflated and allows for the addition or removal of air from the tire.
The company estimated the cost to be about $100 per tire. Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 277 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.