Denton police say an 18-wheeler dropped oil on northbound Interstate 35 near Bonnie Brae Street on Saturday night, leading to the wrecks of seven different vehicles, including the death of a dog and injuries to four people who were taken to a hospital.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said officers first responded to the area at about 8:59 p.m., after multiple callers reported something in the roadway was causing drivers to slide. Police determined a semi had dropped oil in the road, leading to two crashes: a four-vehicle crash and a single-vehicle crash.
Cunningham said no details were available on the four-vehicle crash, but that the driver in the single-vehicle crash wrecked into a guardrail. One person out of those crashes was transported to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and multiple lanes were closed for nearly two hours.
Cunningham said the 18-wheeler was stopped at Interstate 35 mile marker 473 as a hazmat company had the right lane blocked to clean up the oil. That led to a backup in traffic on the interstate, and a vehicle was rear-ended at about 11:41 p.m., she said.
Two occupants in the vehicle that got rear-ended were taken to a hospital, including the driver, who was pinned in the wreck and had to be freed by the Fire Department. A dog in that vehicle was killed in the wreck, and an occupant in the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital.
Other reports
1500 block of West Hickory Street — A man allegedly walked into a store Saturday evening, showed the manager the handle of a gun and had him make a $900 transaction, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 6:03 p.m. and spoke to an employee, who said a man was walking around grabbing at envelopes before leaving. He returned shortly after and walked behind the counter, at which point he was confronted by the manager. The manager told police the man placed his arm around his shoulder, displayed what he believed was the handle of a gun and said he did not want to hurt him.
The man instructed the manager to make a $900 transaction, which he completed with a phone. He then told the manager to call the police and fled. The manager was able to give officers a description of the man and an investigation is ongoing, the report states.
1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the pair’s residence at about 12:36 p.m. and spoke to the woman, who told police they got into a verbal argument and she began to throw clothes around the apartment. As she started throwing her things, she said, the man pushed her onto a couch and pinned her down. When she was able to get away, he then allegedly pinned her to the floor, putting his knee on her chest.
The man told police he grabbed her to stop her from punching him in the chest, but denied assaulting her. She had a bloody lip, which he said happened when they fell to the ground. He was arrested on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 327 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.