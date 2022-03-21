A portion of southbound Interstate 35 was shut down Sunday night after a driver struck several vehicles and rolled into a ditch.
Multiple callers reported a vehicle crash in the 2800 block of I-35 around 7 p.m., according to a report from the Denton Police Department. A Toyota Camry was traveling between 90 and 100 mph and passing other vehicles in the median, witnesses reported.
The 40-year-old driver, who was evaluated by medics but declined transportation to a hospital, told officers he was driving fast and "maybe a little careless" and had struck several cars after swerving to avoid a truck that cut him off, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with another driver who said the Camry sideswiped his vehicle and continued southbound, where it struck a second vehicle and rolled several times, according to the report.
The suspect was arrested and charged with reckless driving and an accident involving under $200 in damage to a vehicle.
Other reports
200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street — Residents returned from a spring break trip to find their apartment burglarized, according to a police report.
A 20-year-old resident at UC Denton student apartments called Sunday evening to report he and his roommates discovered the apartment had been broken into. The bedroom doors and patio door had been kicked in, and the caller's room had been the most rummaged through, according to the report. The residents had been gone since Thursday.
The report did not include a list of missing items or an estimate of their value.
2100 block of Stockbridge Road — A resident's work vehicle and apartment were vandalized at Providence Place Apartments, a caller reported yesterday morning.
The 55-year-old caller told police he noticed all four of the vehicle's tires were slashed when he went outside around 9 a.m. One of the windows of the man's apartment was also cracked, which he believed was caused by a rock-like object. The caller said he had a suspicion of who might have done it and wanted to press charges.
The incident is under investigation.
2200 block of West University Drive — A woman told police Sunday she was spat on by someone she knew.
The woman told police the incident occurred in February near University Drive and Bonnie Brae Street. She said she was walking in the area when the person in question accused her of stealing a bicycle and spit in her eyes, according to a police report.
The report did not say how she knew the person. The report will be referred to detectives.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 319 service and officer-initiated calls and made 20 arrests.