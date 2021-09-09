A Robson Ranch resident told police Wednesday that someone stole his handgun and ammunition from his garage, according to a police report.
The report says he last saw his gun and ammo in June at his home in the 8700 block of Maryland Court. He went to the Denton Police Department on Wednesday afternoon to report someone had broken into his garage after he realized his firearm was gone.
He told police he didn’t leave his garage open at any point and that no one else had access to his gun. Several boxes of ammunition were stolen as well as his 9 mm handgun.
Police are investigating the burglary and categorized the man’s firearm as stolen.
Other reports
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A Nissan Rogue suffered about $800 in damages early Wednesday after a few women were kicked out of a business, according to a police report.
An employee of an unnamed business called to report they had kicked out four to five women because they were causing a disturbance, but they didn’t elaborate on the disturbance in the report. They reported the women damaged a customer’s vehicle once they were out in the parking lot.
The report didn’t say whether the women damaged the SUV on purpose. The owner estimated the cracked windshield was worth $500 and $300 for other dents and scratches. An investigation is ongoing.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — Though they couldn’t determine which story about a fight was accurate, police still arrested one woman because she had two warrants out for her arrest.
A 911 caller reported another woman pushed her during a fight at the Kingswood Apartments. Police spoke with both and learned that the other woman was wanted by the Denton County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
She was taken to the Denton City Jail without incident.
1000 block of Fulton Street — A fight broke out among siblings and stepsiblings near the Denton High School football stadium Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police and Child Protective Services are investigating the incident, which involves multiple juveniles.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 447 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 28 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
