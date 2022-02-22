A guitar thief grabbed an instrument from the wall at Guitar Center Monday and walked out of the store with it in a bag, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the theft from the instrument shop in the 2600 block of West University Drive. An employee around 7:54 p.m. Monday reported the theft, which happened at about 6 p.m.
The caller reviewed surveillance footage at the store and saw a man steal a guitar. According to the report, he stood on a chair to grab a guitar that was mounted on a wall, put it in a bag and walked out.
The guitar is a $2,999 Taylor 324ce Builder’s Edition. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3100 block of Bandera Street — A couple wants to press charges against a man who punched them outside of Waffle House Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police spoke with the couple at a hospital where they sought treatment. The caller said he and his boyfriend were outside the restaurant when an unknown man approached them and started to punch them multiple times.
The report says they ran into Waffle House to call 911. The assailant took off when they went inside. An investigation is ongoing.
1400 block of Dallas Drive — Child Protective Services took custody of a child early Monday after the two adults she was with were arrested.
Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash around 12:22 a.m. and found three occupants. The report says the driver allegedly admitted to taking pills around midnight and police suspected the passenger, the child’s mother, was also under the influence of a narcotic. The driver allegedly had a firearm on the floorboard of the passenger seat.
All three were taken to a hospital to be checked out and were all cleared. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The passenger was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child.
CPS took the girl, who is younger than 5, with them and are continuing a separate investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 294 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
