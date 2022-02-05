Icy concrete caused difficulties during a Friday night police pursuit of three males near the Medpark station, one of whom allegedly pointed a gun at an officer, according to a Denton Police report.
At about 7:57 p.m., an officer arrived at the Medpark station after a caller reported hearing several gunshots in the area. That officer observed a group of three male subjects of unspecified age, and as he got out of his vehicle, one of them took a stance as if he was shooting a rifle, the report states.
The report states that person had what looked to be a long gun and pointed it at the officer, who drew his own weapon and yelled at the male. The male ducked behind a vehicle and the officer heard someone in the group say, “It’s the police.” All three of the males then fled on foot through the complex.
Other officers arrived on scene to pursue the group, the report states, but none of the three were found. The report adds that icy concrete from the winter storm caused issues during the chase. An investigation is ongoing for charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest.
Other reports
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A 33-year-old was arrested at Buc-ee’s Friday afternoon after he allegedly followed a family around after already being criminally trespassed from the store last June, according to a police report.
At about 3:20 p.m., officers arrived at the store after a report that the man was following a family around, making them uncomfortable. That family believed the man was intoxicated on drugs, the report states.
Officers learned the man had been criminally trespassed from the store last June. The manager wanted to press charges, the report states, and the man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A Friday morning disturbance at Salvation Army ended in one man spitting in another’s face, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at about 8:55 a.m. and spoke to employees who witnessed the disturbance. They learned two men were verbally fighting before one spit in the other’s face. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 254 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.