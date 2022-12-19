A GoZone driver reported Sunday someone left a bag containing a firearm inside their work vehicle. Police believe someone with a felony conviction might have left it, according to a police report.
At about 2:30 p.m., Denton police spoke with a GoZone driver in the Police Department lobby to take a found property report. The driver said they were inspecting a work vehicle they share with other employees.
They found a bag containing a firearm and turned it over to the police. Inside the bag, police reported they found identifying information that led them to believe the person with the bag is a convicted felon.
Police are investigating the incident as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. This is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A man and his friend reported he had been the victim of an assault at a bar Sunday that cracked his tooth and cut his face, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation as not all of the details were clear.
At about 1:40 a.m., police were on patrol when they heard yelling and saw a group of people physically fighting in the 100 block of Avenue A.
A large group of men were yelling that they didn’t do anything as bar staff pushed them out, according to the report.
A woman told police her friend had been assaulted. She said an unknown man threw him into a vehicle, breaking his tooth and causing a laceration to his face. The man had left the scene, but she contacted him to return and speak with police.
When he came back to the scene, police observed the laceration below the man's left eye and a large crack in his tooth.
According to the report, the man said he was in a bar when someone came up to him and said he’d been there too long, and was suddenly being pushed down a flight of stairs. He said while going down the stairs, someone punched and assaulted him, causing the injuries. He wasn’t sure who would have done it.
Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and saw a fight break out between different people. The man found himself in the middle of the fight and video allegedly showed him throwing punches at an unknown man who was escorting him out.
It’s unclear from the report who the aggressors were, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said, and alcohol could have contributed to the discrepancies between the woman's and man’s accounts of his assault.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Additionally, during an initial evaluation of the scene, police advised the group of men fighting they needed to head home or find a ride home. One man allegedly refused to leave. He had red, watery eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol, according to the report.
He was told he was liable to be arrested if he remained at the bar. The report states the man said he had done nothing wrong, then turned around and put his hands behind his back. He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 302 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
