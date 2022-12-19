Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A GoZone driver reported Sunday someone left a bag containing a firearm inside their work vehicle. Police believe someone with a felony conviction might have left it, according to a police report.

At about 2:30 p.m., Denton police spoke with a GoZone driver in the Police Department lobby to take a found property report. The driver said they were inspecting a work vehicle they share with other employees.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

