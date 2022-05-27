A 32-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after her get-away driver left her at the scene during a theft, according to a police report.
At about 6:51 p.m., police responded to a criminal trespass call at the Guitar Center in the 2600 block of West University Drive. The caller said a woman who had previously stolen a guitar was in the store.
When police arrived, the store manager pointed police in the direction of a woman with a guitar bag who had passed all points of sale, according to the report.
As police asked the woman to put down the bag, they saw a man in a vehicle turn on the engine and start to drive away. Police shouted at the man to stop the vehicle, but it kept driving, the report states.
The woman tried to run toward the vehicle, according to the report, but police were able to detain her. Once detained, the woman said she was stealing the $900 guitar because she needed money.
She was placed under arrest and asked if she had anything police should be aware of. The woman said she had fentanyl in her right pocket and methamphetamine in her left pocket. Police removed the substances from her pockets, the report states.
In all, the woman was charged with theft property between $750 and $2,500 and two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1.
Other reports
3500 block of South Interstate 35 E — A 42-year-old man near the helicopter pad of Medical City Denton was intoxicated to the point he could not operate his phone, according to a police report.
At about 7:51 p.m., police responded to a caller from the hospital who said there was a drunk man walking around near the helicopter pad.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with a plastic orange juice bottle that appeared to be filled with wine lying on the ground, according to the report. The man appeared highly intoxicated, had a wine-like stain on his sweatshirt and had urinated himself, the report states.
Police asked the man to stand up but he had poor balance and moved very slowly, according to the report. He said he drank three alcoholic beverages that night.
The man said he had tried to call a rideshare but it didn’t arrive. The man had appeared to be unable to properly operate his phone, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication and transported to the city jail. On the way to the jail, he asked police if they could stop and get McDonald’s first, according to the report. Police did not stop at McDonald’s, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
400 block of East McKinney Street — A man walking at Quakertown Park said he was shot with a BB gun, according to a police report.
At about 5:19 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about an assault. The man said he was walking in Quakertown Park when he heard someone whistle and call out to him.
He said he saw a vehicle with more than one person had the windows rolled down. Then, he was hit with projectiles from either a BB gun or Airsoft gun, causing him pain, according to the report.
Police took pictures of a mark from where the man said the projectile had hit him, the report states. Police are still investigating.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.