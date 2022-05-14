A truck driver told police Friday that someone had stolen gallons of gas from his truck at the 4000 block of Interstate 35, according to a police report.
The truck driver told police he had his vehicle in the back parking lot behind Denny’s. About an hour and a half after he returned to his vehicle, he noticed that there was some diesel fuel on the sidewall of his vehicle. The man then checked his fuel gauges and noticed that he was approximately 1/8 of a tank lower than when he parked, according to the police. He told police that he believes someone stole about 25 gallons of his diesel gas. The report does not state whether the truck driver was eating at Denny’s.
The incident is still under investigation.
Other reports
2600 block West University Drive — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday for attempting to steal ammunition at an Academy store, according to a police report.
Employees told police that loss prevention staff observed a male peeling off security tags and attempting to steal ammunition. The man was also concealing the boxes of ammunition in his pockets, according to the report. The man also took the tag off of a fanny pack and started placing ammunition in the pack as well, according to the report. The man was placed under arrest for theft. The ammunition he attempted to steal was worth around $280, according to the report.
100 block of Avenue A —A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday for fighting bar staff at a Fry Street bar, according to a police report.
Officers arrived to witness a fight in progress between a man and bar staff. Officers approached to break up the fight and investigate. While officers tried to break up the fight, the suspect was actively struggling against officers and kept pulling away, according to the report. The man would not calm down and would not let the officers handcuff him, according to the report.
The man was arrested for public intoxication, evading arrest and was issued a criminal trespass, according to the report.
1000 block of East McKinney Street — A caller told officers Friday that he had received a digitized voicemail that told him he was going to get sued and killed, according to a police report.
Officers said the voicemail contained explicit language that said the victim was going to get sued and killed, according to the report. According to the report, officers had trouble understanding the entirety of the voicemail. The victim wants to press charges for harassment, according to the report. There is currently no suspect and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 437 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.