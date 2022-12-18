Blotter
DRC

A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after officers reviewed surveillance video showing a man exposing himself at an apartment complex, according to a Denton police report.

At about 1:53 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Stockbridge Road for a call regarding a suspicious person at an apartment complex.

