A 37-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after officers reviewed surveillance video showing a man exposing himself at an apartment complex, according to a Denton police report.
At about 1:53 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Stockbridge Road for a call regarding a suspicious person at an apartment complex.
A caller told police the man made sexual noises as children passed through the apartment complex breezeways.
While officers were en route, an additional caller told police she had video footage of the man exposing himself and masturbating.
As officers arrived, they were pointed to the man’s location toward the back of the complex.
Officers reported he was attempting to run out of the parking lot and that they saw his pants were down and his butt was exposed.
Officers commanded him to stop so they could speak with him, and he told police he was at the complex visiting friends.
The man denied making sexual noises or exposing himself on the property.
Officers spoke with the second caller, who said she had surveillance video of an incident at the front door of her apartment. She told police she had received multiple alerts on their phone from the front door camera.
When she reviewed the video, it showed the man walking by her door multiple times, and the man allegedly exposed his genitalia while looking into the camera.
Officers reviewed the footage, and they reported that it showed what the apartment tenant had described and that the man matched the description from both callers.
When confronted with what officers had observed on the surveillance video, the man continued to deny it.
The man told police he was not intentionally exposing himself and had been adjusting the drawstring on his shorts.
The report noted that while officers spoke with the man, children were outside playing around the apartment complex.
The man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
Other reports
100 block of Eagle Drive — A 23-year-old man gave a false name to police and evaded arrest, according to a police report.
At about 12:32 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the area. Officers witnessed a woman trying to pull away several times from a man.
Officers attempted to separate the two, but the man initially refused to move. Officers were able to get him to walk away from her.
The man told police he had verbally argued with the woman. Officers then asked the man to identify himself, but he gave officers a false last name, according to the report.
Officers spoke with the woman, who gave the man’s last name. Officers ran his real name, and the man had a warrant for his arrest from the Midland County Sheriff's Office.
According to the report, the man started to run across Eagle Drive as they approached him. He continued to run northbound across Eagle before losing his balance.
The man was arrested and charged with fail to identify, intent to give false name, and evading arrest.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 360 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
