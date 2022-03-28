A 31-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly ran from police during a traffic stop, followed by a search of his vehicle, where officers said they found methamphetamine, 11 cellphones and multiple fake ID cards, according to a police report.
At about 6 a.m., officers were patrolling northbound Interstate 35E near the Lillian Miller Parkway and Brinker Road exit and made a traffic stop on a vehicle that had its taillights turned off. They spoke to the driver, a man, who had red eyes but told officers he hadn’t been drinking, according to the report. Police reported there was a glass pipe stuck in the center air vent, which had a white substance inside.
The man gave officers identification, and at one point during the stop, the report states, they noticed the pipe was no longer there. They had him step out of the vehicle and asked him where the pipe was, but he said he did not understand. Officers started to set up a connection with a Spanish interpreter and he allegedly took off, sprinting toward the highway.
The man made it across three lanes of traffic before police caught up to him in the grassy median, the report states. An officer who stayed at the vehicle found a piece of plastic containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as multiple tampered identifying documents. Some of those were a fake Texas driver’s license, fake Social Security card and fake Mexican passport.
Officers also found 11 cellphones in the man’s vehicle. The report states the identification he originally gave them was wrong and they verified his real name. He was arrested on charges of evading arrest or detention, fraudulent use or possession of identifying info, possession of a controlled substance and two charges of forgery.
Other reports
8700 block of FM2449 — A woman called police Sunday morning to report someone left a boat full of tires, trash and household goods in her driveway, according to a police report.
The woman told police the illegal dumping happened Saturday night. They arrived to find a 15-foot boat, filled with miscellaneous trash, scrap metal, tires and household items. The woman provided security camera images and police took photos of the boat and items inside. An investigation is continuing, and the incident was listed as illegal dumping over 1,000 pounds.
4200 block of Interstate 35 — An investigation is ongoing into a Sunday night assault in which an employer and an employee for a construction job got into a fight, according to a police report.
A caller first reported the fight at about 7:12 p.m., and officers contacted the two men. The report states there was a dispute over the employee not wanting to work, which became physical. The report clarifies officers did not determine there was a primary aggressor, and so the incident was classified as “mutual combat fighting in public.” One of the men said he wanted to press charges and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.