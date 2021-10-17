Denton police found multiple bullet impacts on vehicles and close to a door near a Cardinal Drive apartment after multiple people reported hearing shots fired Sunday morning, according to the department.
Denton PD spokesperson Amy Cunningham said police were dispatched to the 300 block of Cardinal Drive at about 12:12 a.m., after multiple callers reported they heard several gunshots in the area. Officers determined the shots were fired at an apartment parking lot, as they found multiple bullet impacts on two vehicles and near an apartment door.
Cunningham said the person who fired the shots was not found and that an investigation is ongoing, though officers don’t believe there were any injuries.
Other reports
1100 block of Sierra Drive — A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly bruised his mother’s arms and got in an altercation with his father during an argument about a past relationship, according to a police report.
A neighbor of the family called police to report the incident at about 7:47 p.m. Officers arrived and spoke with the man’s father, who said he got in his mother’s face, removed her glasses and was yelling at her. At that point, his father grabbed him by the shoulder and the man pushed him, driving him backward into a dresser. His father said he put him in a chokehold to cease the fighting.
The man’s mother additionally told officers that at one point, he had grabbed her arms and squeezed, causing bruising. He allegedly admitted to removing her glasses, though he denied ever touching her and said he didn’t know what caused the bruises. He also told officers that he was punched three times by his father during the altercation, in addition to being choked.
Officers observed redness on the man’s face and neck, the report states, though they determined he was the primary aggressor in the incident. He was arrested on two charges of assault causes bodily injury.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Officers responded to a confrontation at Walmart Saturday afternoon in which a pedestrian allegedly hit a man’s vehicle, yelled at him about pedestrians having the right of way and threatened him, according to a police report.
The driver of the vehicle called police at about 2:36 p.m., reporting he was driving and approaching the pedestrian crossing at Walmart when another man suddenly struck his mirror with his hand and cursed at him multiple times, also threatening to harm him.
Officers arrived and spoke with the man, as well as the pedestrian, who told them he felt the man was driving fast and admitted to hitting the mirror with his hand, though he said he made no threats. He also said his language might have been foul. The incident is under investigation, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.