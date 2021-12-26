Denton police arrived at a Christmas evening disturbance on East McKinney Street to find it was Orbeez guns, not real firearms, that caused a fight to break out, according to a police report.
At about 6:31 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported the disturbance, which was thought to possibly involve firearms. But when officers arrived at the 3500 block of East McKinney, they discovered a group of people had been shooting each other with Orbeez guns, not real firearms. The toy weapons shoot small, soft polymer beads, and the group had been playing with them “all day,” the report states.
One person had been hit in the face, officers determined, and had gotten upset, leading to a fight breaking out. Police separated the people involved in the fight for the night.
The report doesn’t specify how many people were in the group, but stated nobody had any visible injuries. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly got in a verbal altercation with a man near an apartment complex and refused to get a ride home when officers determined she was intoxicated, according to a police report.
After a caller reported the altercation, police arrived at about 7:09 a.m. and noted the smell of alcohol coming from the woman. They noted several other signs of intoxication and found more upon conducting a sobriety test. The woman allegedly refused to find a ride home despite being given several chances, so officers determined she was a danger to herself. She was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
1100 block of West University Drive — A 62-year-old man was arrested on multiple Dallas drug warrants following a disturbance Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.
Police arrived at a motel in the block at about 1:42 p.m., after a caller reported a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two people with conflicting stories and minor injuries. Officers couldn’t determine who started the disturbance but found one of the men had multiple active arrest warrants for Dallas-based drug charges. He was arrested on the warrants.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 163 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.