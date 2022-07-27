Blotter
DRC

A fight between two groups of teenage girls at Golden Triangle Mall on Tuesday left some of them with black eyes, according to a police report.

At about 4:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Interstate 35E for an assault call. 

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!