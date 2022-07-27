A fight between two groups of teenage girls at Golden Triangle Mall on Tuesday left some of them with black eyes, according to a police report.
At about 4:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Interstate 35E for an assault call.
A fight between two groups of teenage girls at Golden Triangle Mall on Tuesday left some of them with black eyes, according to a police report.
At about 4:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Interstate 35E for an assault call.
Two groups of girls who were familiar with one another ran into each other at the mall. They were talking when one girl slapped another in the face, according to the report.
A physical fight ensued, with some of the other girls joining in. The report states that mall security intervened and pulled the girls off each other.
Two of the teens who jumped into the fight sustained black eyes, according to the report.
The girls were released to family members. It is unclear from the report whether any of the families wanted to press charges, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
3700 block of South Interstate 35E — Officers worried a 28-year-old driver was going to run them over when confronted about a stolen motorcycle Tuesday, according to a police report.
At about 9:52 p.m., police were in the 3500 block of Briercliff Drive when the noticed a motorcycle with no rear license plate. They watched the motorcycle driver head to a nearby convenience store.
Police observed the driver exit the store, walk quickly to the motorcycle and start it. Believing the motorcycle could be stolen, officers approached him and told him not to leave, the report states. He revved his engine in response.
The report states officers asked him to get off of the bike because they were concerned he was going to try to run them over.
Once off the bike, he allegedly resisted arrest. Police confirmed the motorcycle was stolen and he was transported to the city jail without incident.
The man was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest, and he was also taken into custody on an unspecified warrant.
200 block of North Ruddell Street — Two people returned from vacation Tuesday to find a bullet hole in their living room window, according to a police report.
At about 7 p.m., police were dispatched to call about a bullet hole. The residents said they had been on vacation since July 21.
They said when they returned Tuesday, they discovered a bullet was shot through their window. The bullet impacted a kitchen cabinet, according to the report.
The report states the residents believe the bullet might have landed behind the stove, but they didn't have any interest in moving the stove to confirm.
They said they didn't know of anyone who would have intentionally targeted them. They did not want to press charges, according to the report.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 348 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.