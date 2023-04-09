Officers arrested a 38-year-oldd felon after finding two handguns in his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 3:49 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Robertson Street for a shots-heard call after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.
Officers saw several people leaving the area and located several shell cases on the ground.
Police received a call about a possible suspect vehicle nearby and located the vehicle that matched the description.
They saw the 38-year-old driver and a woman passenger inside the vehicle. The man denied being involved in any shooting.
Police reported seeing a gun handle under a cup holder in the back seat. Officers then searched the car and located another gun between the driver’s seat and the center console, according to the report.
Officers also found several baggies of green leafy substance and bags of pills believed to be MDMA.
The man admitted the firearm and controlled substances belonged to him, according to the report. The reports says the man has been convicted of multiple felonies.
The man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance for the MDMA.
Other reports
1400 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 66-year-old man was arrested for stealing cooper wire from a scrapyard property, according to a police report.
At about 6:59 a.m. Saturday, a woman caller told officers that she was alerted that someone was at her scrapyard property.
She then called back and said she witnessed two people trying to get items from the property.
The woman told officers she had lost sight of the two individuals. Officers arrived and found a 66-year-old man hiding in the nearby bushes of the property.
The man was detained and said he needed medical attention, so he was transported to a local hospital.
Officers saw a grocery cart containing various wires containing copper just outside the owner's property.
The woman provided surveillance video of the incident that showed the suspect carrying buckets of wires.
There were multiple holes in the fence at the location where the items were found. Officers believed the two suspects had returned to retrieve items and that the man stood outside the fence and started placing the items into the cart, according to the report.
Officers were unable to locate the second suspect.
The owner said the estimated value of the stolen copper wires was about $200 and they would follow up to find if more items were found to be missing.
The man was charged with criminal trespass and theft for the copper wire. It is unclear whether he was discharged from the hospital.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made 23 arrests.
