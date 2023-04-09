Blotter
DRC

Officers arrested a 38-year-oldd felon after finding two handguns in his vehicle, according to a police report.

At about 3:49 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Robertson Street for a shots-heard call after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.

